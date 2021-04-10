Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 40,000 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 32.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 140,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 83,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

