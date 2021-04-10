Raymond James Lowers Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

