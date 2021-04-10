Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) to Hold

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $21,847,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 186,575 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

