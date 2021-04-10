Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $843.47 million, a PE ratio of 132.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

