Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Erste Group downgraded CD Projekt from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CD Projekt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CD Projekt from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CD Projekt presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

