Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19,364.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,589 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.20.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

