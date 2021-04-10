Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.