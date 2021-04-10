Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 436,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 359,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.26 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $554.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

