Northern Trust Corp Has $7.09 Million Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Shares of CIO stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $471.73 million, a PE ratio of -1,087.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.