Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 51,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $71.09 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,368.88, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

