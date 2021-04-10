Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE JNJ opened at $161.25 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

