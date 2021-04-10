Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

