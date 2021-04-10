Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $115.74 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

