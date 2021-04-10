1,220 Shares in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX opened at $30.78 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.