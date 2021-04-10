Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 466.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.21 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.