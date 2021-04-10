Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

