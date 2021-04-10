Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of EBMT opened at $23.52 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.