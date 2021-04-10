Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,319 Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 305.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBTC. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth $270,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $33.76 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $403.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

