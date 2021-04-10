Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 509.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBMD. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $302.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.80. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

