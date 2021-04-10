Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.22. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $31,650.00. Also, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 8,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $50,041.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $207,581. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

