Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,845 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 58.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85,407 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CORR shares. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

