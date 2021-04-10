Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 19.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $7.91 on Friday. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.