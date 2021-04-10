Rhumbline Advisers Purchases New Stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 411.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. 36.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE HBB opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.15. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.