Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7162 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.