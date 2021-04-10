Rhumbline Advisers Has $198,000 Stake in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of BankFinancial worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BankFinancial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BankFinancial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

BankFinancial Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

