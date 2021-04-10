Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,548 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gaia were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

GAIA stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Gaia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $218.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.99, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GAIA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

