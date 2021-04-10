Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

