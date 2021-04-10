Rhumbline Advisers Has $221,000 Stock Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,300,000 after buying an additional 46,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

