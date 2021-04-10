Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Shares Down 3.8%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78. Approximately 207,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,836,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after acquiring an additional 514,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,255,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

