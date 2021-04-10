WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.21

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.21 and last traded at C$16.17, with a volume of 38178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.52.

WIR.U has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.75 target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.