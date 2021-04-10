FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get FB Financial alerts:

Separately, Truist increased their target price on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

FBK stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. On average, analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.