Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Trading Down 4.8%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 8,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 458,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on PASG. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

