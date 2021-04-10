Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $3,058,333.05 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,410.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $1,191,988.49.
- On Monday, March 29th, Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00.
NYSE TMHC opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $32.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
