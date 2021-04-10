Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sells $3,058,333.05 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,410.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Sheryl Palmer sold 37,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $1,191,988.49.

On Monday, March 29th, Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00.

NYSE TMHC opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $32.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

