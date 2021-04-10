Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $2,200,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRM opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.01. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

