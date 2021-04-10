Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at $8,233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 110,850 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Azure Power Global by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 88,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

