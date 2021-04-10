Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

