Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.09

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 6873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $2,987,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vertex by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vertex by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

