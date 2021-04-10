ScS Group (LON:SCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.00

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 248 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 73977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.72.

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

