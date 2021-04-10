Analysts Expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.08). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

NYSE PHR opened at $52.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $81.59.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $330,142.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,526 shares of company stock worth $23,312,344 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.