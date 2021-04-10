Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.37. ON Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 152.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

