Head-To-Head Review: Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) vs. Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natera and Renalytix AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $302.33 million 30.06 -$124.83 million ($1.99) -52.75 Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -153.56

Renalytix AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natera. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -52.11% -53.39% -25.89% Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Natera and Renalytix AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 1 10 0 2.91 Renalytix AI 0 2 1 0 2.33

Natera presently has a consensus price target of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. Renalytix AI has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.46%. Given Natera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Natera is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Natera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natera beats Renalytix AI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora miscarriage test products to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by gestation using a blood draw from the pregnant mother and alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests; Signatera, a circulating tumor DNA technology that screen for a generic set of mutations independent of an individual's tumor; and Prospera used to assess organ transplant rejection. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 100 laboratory and distribution partners. It has a partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

