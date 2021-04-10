307,000 Shares in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 307,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of ReWalk Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RWLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of RWLK opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.63.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in Israel, the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. It offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for used in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

