Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTCC stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.76. Key Tronic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $128.26 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

