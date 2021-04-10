Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 42,300 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000.

ACWX stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $57.26.

