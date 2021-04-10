Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) by 1,096.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Baudax Bio worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXRX stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

