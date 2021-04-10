48,700 Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDXG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,201,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,913,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

