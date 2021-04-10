Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVA. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Analysts expect that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 144,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,899,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avista by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 117,532 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Avista by 59.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

