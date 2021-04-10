Telsey Advisory Group Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $102.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

TXRH opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $39.82 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $10,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

