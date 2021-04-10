New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NEWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

NYSE NEWR opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

