JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

VRT stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

